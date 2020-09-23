Motorists to start using Area 18 Interchange next week

The Roads Authority (RA) says the Area 18 Interchange in Lilongwe will be opened to traffic on September 28.

Chief Executive Officer of the RA Emmanuel Matapa has confirmed in a statement today.

He has advised drivers and members of the general public to use prescribed limits and information signage displayed around the facility for easy flow of traffic.

“In this regard, the public is also being encouraged to pay particular attention to the sensitisation and familiarisation messages being given out by the Road Traffic and Safety Services through various media outlets,” said Matapa.

He then thanked the general publicfor patience and understanding during construction period.

Earlier this month, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera inspected the Area 18 Interchange project where he expressed delight over its progress.

The interchange, built by Mota Engil, is part of an initiative to upgrade the Area 49 – Area 18 – Parliament roundabout road to a dual carriage way, which will cost about K6.7 billion.

The project was initially expected to be completed in November last year but the deadline was moved to February this year before being shifted again.