Blantyre Council orders car sellers to leave CBD

Blantyre City Council has ordered all second-hand vehicle vendors to stop using parking spaces and undesignated areas in Limbe and Blantyre.

In a statement today, the council has also told operators of saloon vehicles (Sientas, Passos) which are used as taxis to vacate the Central Business Districts (CBDs).

Also prohibited is the parking of trucks for hiring out and parking of heavy vehicles in the CBDs.

“Failure to voluntarily stop parking their vehicles in Limbe and Blantyre CBDs shall compel the Council to use lawful means of forcing them out. The Council wants to make it very clear that operation of motorcycle taxis is not permitted in the City. The Council has embarked on an exercise to bring sanity in the City,” reads part of the statement.

Earlier this week, the council demolished stalls belonging to vendors as part of an operation to remove vendors from the streets.