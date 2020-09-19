Blantyre Council urged to crack down on motor vehicle sellers

A law expert says the Blantyre City Council (BCC) should also target illegal motor vehicle sellers when removing vendors from the streets.

The council announced on Friday that it will remove all vendors plying their trade along the streets and in other undesignated markets.

In his comment on the issue, Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu said the council should also target those selling motor vehicles on open grounds in the city.

According to Mwaungulu, the Blantyre council should demand the motor vehicle sellers to have trading licence, importing licence and a PIN number which importers of goods are required to have.

In its statement on Friday, Blantyre City Council gave 18 September, 2020 as deadline for vendors to leave the streets.

The council also said that people who erected structures along roads and other areas without Council approval should immediately take down those structures because the Council is embarking on an exercise to demolish all illegal structures.

BCC then warned vendors that it will use lawful means of forcing out vendors who will fail to voluntarily leave.

“Residents and members of the public are hereby asked to stop buying from street vendors so that we can together stop the malpractice,” the council said.