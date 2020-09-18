Organization seeks to empower more women through tailoring training

By Elijah Phompho

An Islamic charitable organization says it intends to roll out tailoring training centers across the country as a means of empowering women economically.

Currently operating about 92 tailoring skills training centres in 14 districts of the country under a brand called ‘ Mai Fatima Tailoring centers (MFTC), the organization, At-Tariquatal Quadriyyah Sunni Association (AQSA), wants to extend its tailoring training project in all the 28 districts of the country.

Speaking during an interview, AQSA National Administrator Muhamad Husein said as a lot of women in the country continue to depend on their husbands financially, a development which makes them vulnerable to poverty once they are divorced or deceased.

Hussein further said that the project also seeks to empower unmarried young ladies who always depend on their parents and guardians financially.

This year, 3600 beneficiaries are expected to graduate from the project with graduation ceremonies already conducted in the districts of Mulanje, Phalombe and mangochi while the districts of Blantyre, Chiradzulu and Zomba are next in line for the graduation ceremonies to take place.

“Since we started the project, we have indeed registered positive strides as we have seen a lot of women become financially and economically independent, this is why we would like to roll out the project across the country,” said Hussein.

Speaking during a separate interview, Zainabu Chabuka, a mother of four who hails from Group Village Headman Mpama in Chiradzuro District and underwent the AQSA tailoring training, said since the training, she is now empowered economically as she is able to afford her basic needs.

AQSA uses experienced tailors to impart the tailoring skills to women who are given a sewing machine and a certificate upon completion of their training which is run for a year.

AQSA is a nonprofit making organisation founded in 2006 by Faizal Aboo with the objective of getting women out of the vicious cycle of poverty and add to the national GDP of the economy among other objectives.

Currently, AQSA is running tailoring centres in the districts of Balaka, Ntcheu, Machinga, Mangochi, Zomba, Mulanje, Phalombe Blantyre, Salima, Mzimba, Karonga Chitipa, Nkhatabay and Rumphi.