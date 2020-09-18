Gwamba: The Chichewa global ambassador

Malawi’s award winning gospel hip hop artist Gwamba has exhibited loyalty to his country having rapped in vernacular in his latest international collaboration.

The Better hit maker has used Chichewa language as a vehicle for conveying his message in Yaz Abantu, a gospel song that features South African singer Mlindo the vocalist.

The hip hop star came under fire for delivering in Chichewa in Own Time which features another South African musician Emtee. Critics argued that using a local language in an international collaboration denies people from other countries an opportunity to hear the message.

In Yaz Abantu, the Malawian has used the local language in all his two verses. His message encourages people to put their trust in Jesus Christ and not human beings.

The song is receiving positive feedback from the audience. Before we went to press, visuals for the tune had recorded more than 2 thousand views on YouTube.

Gwamba whose real name is Duncan Zgambo is making strides to establish himself on the international stage. So far he has two international team works as a gospel artist, all with South African artists.