Flames given greenlight

Malawi national football team the Flames have been given a greenlight to return to the pitch ahead of Cosafa senior men’s tournament and African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The presidential taskforce on Covid-19 made the announcement in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Speaking to the press, the taskforce Chairperson Dr John Phuka said the committee has commissioned to allow the national team to start training.

“In the meantime, the committee has commissioned to allow the national team to start training so that it participates in international tournaments and obligations,” said Phuka.

The Flames are expected to participate in Cosafa early October and AFCON qualifiers in November. Football Association of Malawi has put in place strict conditions for Flames camping.

The taskforce’s decision comes in the wake of pressure from stakeholders on resumption of sports in the country. People believe sporting activities should return because other fields are operating normally in this covid-19 period.

Sporting activities were suspended in March to curb further spread of covid-19 pandemic. The relevant committee holds the key to full resumption of sports.