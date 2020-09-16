Crocodile kills fisherman in Nkhata Bay

A 68-year-old fisherman has been killed by a crocodile at Lweya River in Nkhata Bay.

Nkhata Bay police publicist Kondwani James said the incident is believed to have occurred between September 12-15 when the dead body was discovered.

The deceased has been identified as Harrison Banda. The victim’s relatives told Police that on September 12, 2020 in the afternoon, Banda went to the river in question to fish.

Since that day, Harrison went missing until on September 15, 2020 when his dead body was found floating in the river with his right hand chopped off and left arm severely injured.

Upon receiving reports, Chintheche Police officers accompanied by a game ranger visited the scene.

Tooth biting marks which were seen on the dead body helped the game ranger and police officers to conclude that the man was attacked by a crocodile.

According to autopsy done at Chintheche Rural Hospital, death was due to suffocation.

Harrison Banda hailed from Chiole Village in the area of Traditional Authority Fukamalaza in Nkhata Bay District.

Police in the district are therefore advising all fishermen to avoid fishing in places inhabited by crocodiles in order to prevent similar incidences.