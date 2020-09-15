Orlando Pirates fans didn’t want me at the club – Gabadinho

Malawian soccer star Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango has said some Orlando Pirates fans were not happy with his move to the club from Bidvest Wits University.

Mhango joined the Soweto giants at the onset of the 2019/2020 season after a great time with the students. His scoring record at Wits was his ticket to Pirates, albeit that was not a solid factor according to some Buccaneers fans.

The 27-year-old has said he recalls negative comments that were made by a fraction of Pirates supporters.

According to Gaba, some fans claimed that they wanted a real goal scorer and not an average striker.

However, the Flames star did not allow the negative comments to affect his performance.

He focused on his game and eventually finished the Premier Soccer League campaign as a joint top goal scorer with 16 goals.

“Obviously, as players, we try as much as possible to avoid reading negative comments but sometimes it’s impossible to ignore them,” Gaba told his club’s website.

The Malawian international shared the golden boot glory with Namibian Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park. He is the first Malawian to claim the golden boot in South African top flight league.