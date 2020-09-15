Malani Mtonga joins AFORD after dumping DPP

Politician Rev. Malani Mtonga has joined the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) after leaving Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mtonga who was DPP Deputy National Organising Secretary has been welcomed to AFORD at a function in Lilongwe today.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mtonga, a former legislator, said AFORD helped build his political career and he believes in its leadership.

He added that he quit DPP because his time in the party had expired and he has the right to join any other party.

On his part, AFORD President Enock Chihana described Rev. Mtonga as a reputable politician with vast experience in governance issues.

In his resignation letter to the DPP, Mtonga did not provide a reason for leaving but he expressed gratitude for the honour to serve “a great movement like DPP”.

The politician’s decision to dump the DPP came less than three months after the party and its leader Peter Mutharika lost power to the Tonse Alliance in the 2020 Presidential Elections.

AFORD is part of the ruling alliance which also include Malawi Congress Party and UTM.