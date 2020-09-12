Health workers given risk allowances after sit-in

The Likoma District Council has provided Coronavirus risk allowances to health workers in the district following a sit-in by the health workers.

The allowances for the health workers amount to K6.9 million.

A representative for the workers Charles Chilambula who is also a nurse has confirmed, saying they have now resumed working.

On Friday, over 30 health workers at St Peters Hospital in Likoma downed tools after authorities failed to meet a deadline of Thursday 10 September for responding to their concerns on the allowances.

The workers are involved in screening, disinfection, quarantine and burial of covid-19 bodies.

Malawi has recorded 5669 Coronavirus cases, including 177 deaths and 3720 recoveries.