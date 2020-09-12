Malawians have been cheated – DPP

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the Tonse Alliance Government has cheated Malawians because it has not fulfilled several of its promises through the K2.2 trillion budget.

DPP spokesperson of Finance in Parliament Joseph Mwanamvekha made the remarks on Friday after Finance Minister Felix Mlusu presented the budget statement in Lilongwe.

According to Mwanamvekha, the Tonse Alliance government has cheated Malawi by failing to deliver on promises such as reduction on passport fees, removal of utility connection fees and duty free weeks.

“I have three descriptions for the budget. The first is that Malawians have been cheated. It’s more consumptive than developmental in nature,” he said.

Mwanamvekha’s third description is that the Tonse Alliance has copied some of the policies and programs introduced by the DPP.

“It’s also a copycat because most of the parts of the budget are what the DPP has done,” he said.

On the Affordable Input Programme, Mwanamvekha said the Tonse Alliance promised universal subsidy but the current programme is targeting part of the population.

In his presentation of the budget, Finance Minister Mlusu said the programme will target 4.2 million farming families but 16.8 million people will directly benefit.

Under the programme, the families will be provided with cheap farm inputs. Each farming household will purchase two 50 kg bags of fertilizer at a price of K4,495.00 per bag.

On promises such as removal of utility connection fees and reduction of passport fees, Mlusu said the government is implementing reforms and engaging other stakeholders in order to deliver on the promises.