Bank opens grocery store for Giddes Chalamanda

FDH Bank has opened a grocery store worth K2 million for veteran musician Giddes Chalamanda

The bank built the shop, stocked it with items and then handed it over to the musician on Friday at Chalamanda’s home at Njuli in Chiradzulu.

The donation comes after musician Namadingo engaged the bank to assist Chalamanda. Namandingo and Chalamanda earlier this year did a mash-up of Chalamanda’s songs.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Chalamanda aged 90 thanked the bank for the gesture.

On his part, Namadingo said it was hard for Chalamanda to make ends meet but he now has a reliable source of income.

“It has been a long journey. Today we reached the finishing line. Giddes now has his Grocery shop,” wrote Namadingo on his Facebook page.

FDH marketing manager Ronald Chimchere said the bank aims at uplifting lives of locals.