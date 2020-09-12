Project equips youth with skills, tools

Youth in Chiradzulu and Zomba have commended organizations for equipping them with technical skills and giving them startup tools for their various programs under the ‘Hope for the youth’ project.

Hope for the youth project was implemented by CADECOM in partnership with SCIAF with funds from European Union.

On Wednesday, the youth received receiving start up tools at Thondwe Polytechnic Village.

One of the beneficiaries for the project who completed a course in carpentry and joinery, Praise Karound, said the coming of the project has made him to overcome challenges he faced before.

“I am independent today because of the project, I am able to make beds, chairs and many more in which I get money for my basic needs after selling them.

‘‘And the donation has come in time, I had no enough tools to use, that I used to borrow some from other carpenters. But now with the tools I had and the tools I have received I will be able to make things any time I want,” he said

Enoch Maunde, another beneficiary, said Hope for the Youth Project helped him to get technical skill and start-up tools in which he cannot afford to get him-self.

Career and employability officer for the project, Victor Bwanali, said the aim of the project was to equip youths with technical skills such as bricklaying, carpentry, and joinery, plumbing, welding, and electrical installation.

The project started in 2017 and it officially ended in December 2019 with 374 youth being equipped with skills.

Out of 374 youths, only 82 beneficiaries have received start up tools.

Apart from start-up tools, all the beneficiaries received buckets, soap, and basin in response to covid-19 pandemic.