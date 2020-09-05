Man arrested over fake Malawi banknotes

Police in Dowa have arrested a 47-year-old man for being found with K440,000 in fake two thousand Kwacha notes.

Mponela Police Spokesperson Inspector Kaitano Lubrino has identified the suspect as Chimwemwe Masanje.

According to Lubrino, the suspect approached an Airtel Money agent at Nambuma Trading Center to deposit the cash into value but the agent refused after realising that the notes were counterfeit.

He added that working on a tip from a well-wisher, the Police rushed to the scene where they arrested the suspect and confiscated the fake notes.

The law enforcers noted, upon examination, that the counterfeit bank notes bear two different serial numbers of AJ 572 5247 and AJ 572 5248.

Masanje will appear in court soon to answer charges of being found with fake money which is contrary to Section 366 of the Penal Code.

He hails from Chioza Village, T/A Kayembe in the district.