Yoneco hailed for fighting child abuse

Police in Mulanje have commended Youth Net and Counseling (Yoneco) for helping the police in fighting against child abuse.

This follows the opening of a three-day training for community victim support unit officers on Friday at Macheke Lodge.

In his remarks, Mulanje Police Officer in charge Edwin Magalasi said child abuse is detrimental to child growth hence the need to deal with the problem there was need for collaboration.

“Child abuse negatively affects children’s future and growth. I therefore appeal to all participants to implement what you will learn here,” he said.

Magalasi then thanked Youth Net and Counseling (Yoneco) saying their support is commendable. He said for a long time now Yoneco has been helping a lot in fighting gender based violence including child abuse.

“I want to thank Yoneco for its support in combating gender based violence including child abuse. Police do not take this lightly,” he said.

One of the participants, Hector Ingolo, said he expected to improve in the way he works in fighting child abuse. Ingolo who is a child protection worker in the district said the training will provide an opportunity to reflect on areas he did not do well previously.

The participants were drawn from police, health, social welfare and community policing groups.