Man arrested for killing two women in Kasungu

Police in Kasungu have arrested a man aged 30 who is accused of killing two women aged 81 and 53 in separate incidents.

Kasungu Police Station Publicist Harry Namwaza has identified the suspect as Hamilton Kawalika.

Namwaza said on August 26, 2020 Kawalika murdered 53-year-old Grace Mwale whose body was found lying in a bush at Press Agriculture Estate 87 with multiple cuts in the head.

Mwale hailed from Photola village, traditional authority Wimbe in Kasungu district.

It is also alleged that the suspect on July 30, 2020 murdered a woman aged 81 identified as Faides Nyirenda of Suwira village, Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu.

Faides Nyirenda’s dead body was found lying in a certain garden at Suwira village.

In both cases, the suspect wrapped the victims’ heads with Chitenje clothes and used a hoe handle as a weapon.

The suspect has been charged with murder and will appear in court soon.

Hamilton Kawalika comes from Suwira village, Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu district.