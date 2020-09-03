Court snubs Chimulirenji, orders him to pay costs

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda has rejected former Disaster Minister Everton Chimulirenji’s application for an injunction against seizure of his property by debt collectors.

Chimulirenji wanted the court to stop businessperson Matias Bonongwe from confiscating his property over a K100 million debt.

Nyirenda has dismissed the application in a ruling delivered today.

Bonongwe owns Agrizone International Trading (AZIT) and was reportedly involved in a deal to supply maize to the Ministry of Disaster.

The deal, however, collapsed and Bonongwe wants Chimulirenji to reimburse the money which the businessperson had already spent.

Last month, Bonongwe sent debt collectors to Chimulirenji’s house to grab property.

In his sworn statement, Chimulirenji said he first met Bonongwe in or around August 2019 at his official residence in Area 12, Lilongwe, when he was introduced to him by a Mr. Matabwa and Mr. Kamuyambeni.

According to Chimulirenji, Bonongwe during the meeting introduced to Chimulirenji to Agri-Zone International Trading (AZIT) and discussed what AZIT offers as a company.

He added that they further discussed a deal to supply 110,000 metric tonnes of maize through Department of Disaster Management Affairs which Chimulirenji headed as a minister at the time.