Teacher, niece arrested for operating illegal clinic

A primary school teacher at Chideza school in Dedza has been arrested for operating an illegal clinic where his niece, a fake nurse, was also providing medical assistance to pregnant women.

The suspect identified as Felix Kaole, 46, was arrested on Wednesday September 2, 2020.

Dedza police station deputy publicist Cassim Manda said the man’s arrest followed an overnight operation by criminal investigation police officers in the drug section.

Kaole was arrested along with his niece, 23-year-old Catherine Kaole, a school dropout who apparently was working as a nurse without certification.

Among other things, Catherine was treating pregnant women and helping them deliver.

Some of the drugs that the two had in possession include Co-trim tablets, paracetamol and many more with an estimated street value of over K2 million.

Other items such as 195 health passport books and four list books were also seized by police.

The incident comes amid an intensified crackdown against government drug proliferation in the country.

The two suspects are currently being held at Dedza Police Station and will appear in court once investigations are complete.

They both hail from Temwende village in traditional authority Tambala in Dedza.