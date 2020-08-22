Man jailed 4 years for stealing goats

The Mponela First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced 24-year-old Mickson Machilika to four years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing two goats.

The court through the state prosecutor Sergeant Richard Sakala heard that on August 13, 2020 the owner of the goats secured her goat kraal.

The next morning, she realised that her goat kraal had been broken into and two she-goats had been slaughtered in the kraal and stolen.

Before she reported the matter to police, she was tipped that Nambuma Police Unit had arrested Mickson Machilika who was offering for sale two slaughtered goats and upon receipt of the information the complainant rushed to Nambuma Police Unit where she identified her goats.

Appearing before court, Machilika pleaded guilty to the charge of theft of goats which contravenes Section 281 of the Penal code.

Passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda described the offence as serious in nature and added that such cases are becoming rampant in the area.

He added that the four-year jail term would deter would be offenders.

Mickson Machilika hails from Fungwe village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa District.