Woman commits suicide after showing signs of mental illness

A-60-year old woman at Mponela Dowa has committed suicide after showing signs of mental illness.

The deceased has been identified as Sautso Agness Yelemiya from Thotho village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in the district.

Deputy publicist for Mponela police, sergeant Macpatson Msadala said it is reported that Yelemiya had been showing signs of mental illness for a week and her relatives arranged to take her to hospital on August 19, 2020.

“She was earlier notified about the development but surprisingly she left home at about 3AM.

“And a search was conducted to trace her, only for her body to be discovered dead under a tree just 30 metres from her house with a sisal rope on her neck hanging from the tree,” said Msadala.

The matter was reported to Mponela Police and criminal investigation department (CID) officers accompanied by a medical personnel from Mponela Rural Hospital visited the scene.

Postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.