Sheriffs storm Chimulirenji’s house

Sheriffs on Friday stormed former Disaster Management Affairs Minister Everton Chimulirenji’s house in Lilongwe to impound property over a K100 million deal.

The debt collectors were representing businessman Matias Bonongwe, owner of Agrizone International Trading (Azit).

According to reports, Chimulirenji and Bonongwe were involved in a deal to supply maize. The deal, however, collapsed and Chimulirenji was expected to reimburse Bonongwe the money which the businessperson had already spent.

At Chimulirenji’s house at Likuni residential area, the sheriffs failed to confiscate any property as police officers arrived at the scene.

Chimulirenji was Vice President of Malawi for about nine months following former President Peter Mutharika’s win in the 2019 elections. However, the 2019 polls were nullified in February this year and Chimulirenji was fired as Vice President.

Mutharika contested for re-election in the 2020 elections but lost to President Lazarus Chakwera.