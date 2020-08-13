Chilima urges Ombudsman to continue representing interests of Malawians

Vice President Saulos Chilima has urged the Office of the Ombudsman to continue addressing complaints of maladministration and violation of human rights.

Chilima made the remarks in Lilongwe on Wednesday when he met Ombudsman Martha Chizuma and other officials from the office of the Ombudsman.

The Vice President noted that the Office of the Ombudsman has repositioned itself not only as an investigator of cases of injustice but has also embarked on systemic investigations to remedy various injustices that Malawians are subjected to.

“I have encouraged the office to remain strong and continue to carry out its mandate which is to represent the interests of Malawians by investigating and addressing complaints of maladministration and violation of human rights, among others,” he said.

He added that the Office of the Ombudsman has identified areas of legal reform, which if implemented would remove disparities which exist between the Republic Constitution and the Ombudsman Act as regards to mandate, function and enforcement of determinations.

During the same meeting, there were suggestions for the Ombudsman to carry out a comprehensive review of the Code of Ethics for Public Officers to revive a moral ethical conduct being a precursor for efficient, effective and professional public service.

Among the challenges, the Ombudsman highlighted inadequate and delayed funding which, she said, heavily paralyses her office’s operations.

On this, Chilima assured the office that the Ministry of Finance is working on funding modalities and very soon such issues will be a thing of the past.