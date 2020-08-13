Chakwera should apologise to Malawians – CDEDI

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to apologise to Malawians for failing to lead by example in adhering to the recently gazetted Covid-19 preventive measures.

On Wednesday, Chakwera attended the funeral of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Roseby Dinala where Coronavirus prevention measures, such as social distancing and limit of 50 attendees, were not followed.

Speaking to reporters, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said President Chakwera should withdraw Covid-19 preventive measures because he has failed to adhere to them barely five days after they were gazetted.

Namiwa added that it is total hypocrisy for Chakwera to expect Malawians to strictly follow the preventing measures when he is unable to do the same.

According to Namiwa, the message Chakwera sent is that the measures are meant for poor people that do not have names.

“CDEDI is giving president Chakwera 48 hours to apologise to Malawians for his failure as a leader to respect the laws of his own government, thereby setting a very bad precedent and we are appealing to President Chakwera to desist from showing traits of arrogance and he should be reminded that it is the very same traits of arrogance which led to the ousting of his predecessor Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika from power,” Namiwa said.

He added that if Chakwera fails to apologise, Malawians will be aware that he lied about rebuilding a better.

Namiwa said the organization is aware that the president is currently enjoying immunity but reminded Chakwera that he is not above the law as such he should respect the laws and regulations of governing the country.

He went on to say that Chakwera has been in office for less than 50 days, a period during which Malawians had expected his administration to start showing some signs of the Malawi they really want.

Namiwa further said that CDEDI will take government to court over the newly gazetted covid-19 preventive measures.

According to Namiwa, CDEDI wants government to call on different players and organizations to come together to present their opinions regarding Covid-19 preventive measures which can be favorable to every Malawian.

The current measures include mandatory wearing of masks and restriction on religious gatherings to 10 attendees. There is a fine of K10,000 for not wearing mask and K100,000 for organizing a gathering with more than 50 attendees.

CDEDI is a non-partisan, nongovernmental organization that was established in quest to attain a well-informed and organized citizenry that can ably demand their social and economic rights at the same time hold duty bearers accountable for their actions.