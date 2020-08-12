Chakwera fails to trim convoy

President Lazarus Chakwera has failed to fulfill his promise to reduce his convoy to 10 vehicles.

The Malawi leader on his way to Blantyre today, used a total of 20 vehicles on his convoy. The vehicles included 12 which were carrying security officers. There was also a motorhome and an ambulance.

Last month, Chakwera said his convoy will have a maximum of 10 vehicles to reduce wastage of resources.

“So I have directed that vehicles on my convoy should not be more than 10 vehicles and the government should not buy new vehicles for the president,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera is in Blantyre to attend the funeral of Rosby Dinala, a longserving Malawi Congress Party member who died yesterday. Mai Dinala died at the age of 82 and will be buried today.

There are also concerns over the government’s failure to enforce Coronavirus prevention measures at the funeral as over 50 people attended on Wednesday morning.