15-year-old girl withdrawn from marriage

Police and Social Welfare officers have withdrawn a 15-year-old girl from a marriage with a man aged 19 at Wimbe area in Kasungu and the man has been arrested.

Kasungu Police Spokesperson Inspector Harry Namwaza has confirmed the development.

Namwaza said the girl who is 27 weeks pregnant was married to 19-year-old Mwandionanji Phiri.

He added that Phiri started sexually abusing the girl in January, 2020 and later married her in June.

“The story came into light when a well-wisher informed Akim Katawa a Social Welfare Officer in the area (Wimbe) that the suspect had impregnated and married a 15-year-old Standard 7 girl,” he explained.

Katawa took the matter to Wimbe Police Unit where enquires led to the arrest of Mwandionanji Phiri.

Phiri has since been charged with defilement.

Mwandionanji Phiri hails from Mthiko village, traditional authority Wimbe in Kasungu district.