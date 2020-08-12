Chakwera leads in disobeying Covid measures

The newly gazetted Covid-19 measures have just been showed a middle finger by state President Lazarus Chakwera who has made his first outing since they were introduced.

Hundreds of people have joined Malawi President Chakwera at St Columbus CCAP Church in Blantyre for a funeral ceremony of one of his party’s long serving members, Mayi Dinala.

Whereas gazetted restrictions put the number of people attending funerals at 50 people, Chakwera has been joined by hundreds who have not even been observing social distancing measures.

At the scene, people have also been seen not putting on face masks which were declared mandatory to control the spread of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

As this is ongoing news, we will keep you updated.