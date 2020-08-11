MCP member Mai Dinala dies

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) executive member, Rosby Dinala, has died at Blantyre Adventist Hospital.

Dinala was born in 1938 and was an advisor to MCP president Lazarus Chakwera who is also the president of Malawi.

MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali said Dinala died suddenly upon arrival at the hospital.

Munthali hailed Dinala as a person who was patriotic and believed in what she was pursuing.

“She was a member of the Malawi Congress Party for the rest of her life. She has taught us several lessons including that somebody must believe in what they are pursuing until they achieve their dreams,” Munthali said.

Dinala was one of the Malawians who welcomes Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda at Chileka Airport in Blantyre in 1958. Banda later became Malawi’s founding president and ruled the country for 31 years.

The MCP lost power in 1994 and become a ruling party again this year. Dinala never dumped the party throughout the years.