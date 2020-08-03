Bail ruling delayed for Kalilani, Chingwalungwalu

Former National Intelligence Services acting director and a former State House ICT chief accused of theft were expected to hear the decision on their bail application today but the ruling has been deferred to Monday next week.

The ex-intelligence chief Kenam Kalilani and former Chief ICT officer for State Residences Chance Chingwalungwalu are answering charges of theft of government computers.

They were arrested over a week ago and a ruling on their bail application was expected to be delivered today at the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court.

However, Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba did not show up at the court.

One of the lawyers for the two accused persons, Madalitso Kausi, confirmed saying Nyimba has travelled to Blantyre.

Kausi added that the magistrate will only be available to deliver the ruling on Monday.

The two are suspected to have committed the offence of theft of government computers in Blantyre in June this year.

State prosecutors said last week that the police already seized the computers and systems which were stolen.