Man commits suicide in Kasungu

A 29 -year- old man in Kasungu District has committed suicide by hanging himself at his house .

Kasungu Police Station Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza said the incident happened on Sunday at Kasalika village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaomba in the district.

Namwaza identified the man as Mussa James.

He said James was renting a house at Kasalika and he was living alone.

“On Sunday, at around 08:00 hours his neighbours were surprised to see that Mussa James was still inside his house. Getting suspicious, they forced the door open where they found him hanging to the roof of the house,” he said.

The matter was reported to the village headman and later to police.

Police visited the scene of the incident in company of medical personnel and postmortem showed that he died due to strangulation.

Meanwhile, it has not been established as to why James hanged himself.

He hailed from Mpangama village, Traditional Authority Makanjira in Mangochi district.