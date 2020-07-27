Collins Magalasi, Dorothy Shonga’s partner, arrested

Dorothy Shonga’s partner and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer, Collins Magalasi, has been arrested.

Police National Public Relations Officer James Kadadzera has confirmed the arrest of Magalasi today.

He added that Magalasi has been arrested together with Bright Mbewe from the procurement department and MERA public relations officer.

Kadadzera could not disclose the reasons for their arrest fearing that their investigations would be jeopardized.

The MERA CEO is a business partner of socialite Dorothy Shonga and together they own DC Brand Cloud.

There were allegations on social media that Magalasi awarded a MERA contract to DC Brand Cloud where he is director.

Kadadzera told Malawi24 that Shonga is not one of the persons arrested by the police, refuting social media claims that Shonga was in police custody.