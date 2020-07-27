Two charged with theft of government intelligence computers

Former National Intelligence Services director and a former State House ICT chief have been charged with theft of government inteligence computers.

The ex-intelligence chief Kenam Kalilani and former Chief ICT officer for State Residences Chance Chingwalungwalu were arrested on Saturday and they appeared before the Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate’s Court today.

Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba informed the two that they are facing the charge of theft of government intelligence computers which they are suspected to have committed in Blantyre in June this year.

According to State prosecutor Moji Phiri, the police have already seized the computers and systems which were stolen.

The court is expected to make a ruling on the bail application for the two today.

After the defence had asked for bail, the state said the two should be remand to prison to await the completion of investigations.