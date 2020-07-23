Mtambo’s ‘cadet’ quits over allegations he is a DPP sleeper agent

Civic Education Minister Timothy Mtambo’s personal assistant Lyson Sibande has resigned following accusations that he is a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sympathiser.

Mtambo recently appointed Sibande as his personal assistant. Sibande is also a Communications Strategist for the Citizens for Transformation (CFT) where Mtambo is a Commander in Chief.

Sibande joined CFT weeks before the Fresh Presidential Elections but before that he was a well known DPP supporter who used to publish views in favour of DPP and former President Peter Mutharika.

Many social media users questioned his appointment, saying Sibande used to castigate President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima when the DPP was in power.

There were also claims that Sibande undermined the opposition’s fight against DPP but he is now reaping the benefits.

Following the social media furore, Sibande has resigned.

“It is with great regret, that after some deep reflection on my past and soul searching, I have decided to resign from your office as Personal Assistant. My resignation follows my desire to take full responsibility for my past mistakes on social media and start a new beginning,” he said in a letter to Mtambo on Wednesday.

He also apologised to President Chakwera, Vice President Chilima and former presidents Peter Mutharika and Joyce Banda for castigating them in social media posts.

“I am very ashamed about the mistakes I made and I plead with you to convey my apologies to the State President, the Vice President and the former Presidents. I did not mean to harm them, but I got carried away with social media activism. How I wish I could push back the hands of time.

“I know this has also brought shame to your new Ministry. You are a man of the people and the country expects you to be surrounded by people of unquestionable character and integrity. I therefore, apologize to you as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mtambo has accepted Sibande’s resignation but has defended the decision to appoint him and has said he will continue working with the Communications Strategist.

“I have worked with Sibande at Citizens For Transformation (CFT) as my deputy PRO. He is a changed person who has strong ideas on how to move this country forward. It is important to acknowledge that he too is a deserving Malawian,” Mtambo said at a press briefing today.

He also commended Sibande for apologising to Malawians for his social media posts.