Mabedi, Msakakuona offered contracts

Malawi Government has offered a one year contract each to Patrick Mabedi and Deklerk Msakakuona to manage the Malawi Under 20 and Under 17 national teams respectively.

The development has been confirmed by the spokesperson in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Simon Mbvundula who said the two have been given offer letters to sign before taking over the Junior teams.

“We have offered them a one year contract each and we have already sent them their offer letters to sign before taking over as head coaches for the Junior Flames. The process wasnt easy as it involved our friends from the Ministry of Justice so we had to make sure that everything was in order before coming up with the final offer.

“Once they sign, then they are expected to report for work,” he was quoted in the local media.

Reacting to the news, Mabedi said it was an honor to finally serve his nation.

“Its an honor to serve my country as the Under 20 head coach. I have turned down several offers in South Africa as I wanted to help to develop football in the country through the Junior team so I am very happy and humbled to be employed as the head coach of Under 20 national team,” he told the local media.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi has hailed government for finalizing the contracts of the two coaches.

The FA boss Walter Nyamilandu said the duo was free to choose their backroom staff.

“We are ready to roll out and it is great to see that the new government has fast tracked the process of recruitment. The pair are free to choose their backroom staff and ready to go once football resumes in the country,” he told one of Malawi’s daily papers.

The duo will have to wait before they start working as there is no sport taking place in the country due to Covid-19 pandemic.