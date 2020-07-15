I don’t work for the government – Dorothy Shonga

Dorothy Shonga, the socialite popularly known as Cash Madam, has said she never worked for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government and reports that she has been arrested are fake.

Social media reports alleged that Miss Shonga was arrested over bootleg deals at Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) where she is said to have sold branded t-shirts at K75 thousand ($102) each t-shirt.

While the authenticity of the allegations could not be established, a golf-shirt has a market value of K15,000 ($20) in Malawi.

The DC Brand Cloud owner said the reports of her arrest are fake. She, however, confirmed that the Malawi Police questioned her over two posh cars she owns.

“MRA and Police stormed my house to check how legit my cars (Range Rover and ML Formatic) are and I handed all papers -they found nothing sinister and left,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

She, however, did not comment anything on the MERA allegations but insisted that she never worked for the previous government as some alleged she worked too close with Tsars in the DPP administration.

“I am not a politician and I don’t work for the Government! I am an entrepreneur,” emphasized Shonga who had previously claimed to have made her riches by working on the campaign for Zambia President, Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating several people who looted public funds through bootleg deals with mafias within administration of former President Peter Mutharika and the then ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Commentators say the looting that happened should be constituted as an Economic Genocide of Malawi.

We commend the Chakwera administration for rounding up some of the people behind the #economicgenocide of Malawi in the previous regime. But we demand authorities to swiftly move on some of the suspects mentioned together with those arrested including Malawians of Asian origin pic.twitter.com/3dvwuyFt5u — Social Justice Network (@SocialJusticeMW) July 14, 2020