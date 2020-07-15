Boy dies in soil wall collapse

A seven-year-old boy died on Monday after a wall of soil collapsed on him as he was mining sand.

The accident occurred on Monday around 09:00 hours at Chankhanga river.

Publicist for Kasungu Police Station Inspector Harry Namwaza identified the victim as Chisomo Kadzalaufa.

Namwaza said there is a place at Chankhanga river where people of Mbeta village go to mine sand which they sell to those doing construction projects.

He added that people of this village have been mining sand at this place for along time to the extent that there is a deep hole.

“On this particular time, Kadzalaufa and his seven year old friend went to this place to mine sand which they wanted to sell. As he was inside the hole mining sand, the upper wall collapsed on him. Efforts were made to save him by well-wishers, but the time they reached his body he was already dead,” he explained.

Postmortem results showed that Kadzalaufa died due to suffocation. He hailed from Chimombo Village, Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi district.