Man jailed 8 years for attempting to sell his uncle

Salima First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced 29-year-old Simisi Dzovuta to eight years in prison for putting his uncle up for sale.

The man attempted to sell his uncle for K3.5 million.

The State Prosecutor, Sergeant Edwin Wala, told the Court that Dzovuta committed the offence on May 30, 2020 at Senga Bay in the district.

Dzovuta enticed his uncle to leave Dedza for Salima, lying to him that he had secured a job for him.

Police were, however, tipped that Dzovuta wanted to sell his uncle and the law enforcers posed as buyers, a development that led to Dzovuta’s arrest.

Appearing before court, Dzovuta pleaded not guilty to the charge of abduction in order to subject the person to grievous harm which contravenes Section 263 of the Penal Code.

The State Prosecutor paraded three witnesses against him, whose evidence convinced the Court that Dzovuta indeed committed the crime.

Wala pleaded with the Court to impose a stiffer punishment on the accused saying the conduct was strange in a Malawian society.

In mitigation, Dzovuta asked for forgiveness and said that he committed the offence under the influence of the devil.

Passing the judgement, First Grade Magistrate, Alex Kamtiki convicted and sentenced Dzovuta to eight years imprisonment with hard labor to deter would be other recurrence.