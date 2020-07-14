Church members buy motorbike for pastor

In an effort to promote the spread of the gospel, Makande Living Waters Church members in Thyolo on Sunday presented a motorbike to their pastor, Florence Mbewe.

Speaking during handover ceremony, Bishop Magwila from Bvumbwe Living Waters Church appreciated members of the church for the recommendable work they are doing in caring for the servant of God.

“The motorbike will help to reduce transport costs the pastor was experiencing in spreading word of God in some hard-to-reach areas,” said Magwila.

In her remarks soon after receiving the gift, Pastor Mbewe said the gift has come in a right time as she was facing transport challenges in reaching distance areas.

Mbewe then urged fellow pastors in the district to be committed to God’s work and to be mindful that it is only God who rewards his servant.

She noted that that some pastors only focus on gifts from members than preaching the word of salvation.

Vice administrator for Makande Living Waters Church Fasani Chalamanda said as a church they were very concerned to see their Pastor failing to cover some areas due to transport issues, which he said will be history now as the pastor will be able to reach all areas preaching the word of God.

The motorbike has cost the church almost K300,000 which was sourced from the church members.