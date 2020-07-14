Man killed in hit-and-run  crash

A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday evening along the bypass road in Lilongwe.

The victim, who is yet to be identified, was killed at about 18:40 hours near Minga Community Day Secondary School.

Deputy public relations officer for Lilongwe Police, sergeant Foster Benjamin, said that it is believed that the victim was crossing the road from right to left side.

In the process of crossing, he was hit by a vehicle that was heading to Likuni Roundabout from Bunda Roundabout.

“The impact left the pedestrian seriously injured and he later died while receiving treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital,” said Benjamin.

He added that the victim succumbed to severe head injuries.

In the same evening, another unidentified man was also seriously injured in a road accident along Kamuzu Procession Road.

He was hit by a Toyota Vox registration number BU 8607 driven by 55-year-old Allan Kumwenda.

Kumwenda was coming from Bunda Roundabout when he slammed into the unidentified pedestrian at Walkers.

Meanwhile, police have urged road users to adhere to road safety and regulations to avoid accidents.