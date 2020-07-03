Atupele says DPP’s Kambalame arrested on ‘on trumped up charges’

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi says Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor David Kambalame was arrested yesterday on trumped up political charges.

Kambalame who is DPP Governor for the Central Region was arrested on Thursday for assaulting Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka.

The alleged assault occurred at Lilongwe Police Station on April 11. At the time, the DPP was in power but now it is an opposition party following MCP’s win in the June Presidential Elections.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said Kambalame has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and with conduct at a police station. The suspect has since been granted bail.

Meanwhile, Muluzi whose party is in an alliance with the DPP says the arrest is politically motivated.

“Political arrests have begun – I am in solidarity with DPP Regional Governor David Kambalame who was arrested yesterday on trumped up political charges. We cannot start what is termed as a “3rd Republic” with political arrests. I stand by the DPP/UDF family we cannot be intimidated or afraid of political arrests. We did away with that in 1993. #StandFirm,” he wrote on Facebook.

Kambalame’s arrest came after DPP Councillor for Bangwe Jomo Osman was also arrested for theft and malicious damage. Osman allegedly committed the crimes at the house of Member of Parliament for Blantyre Bangwe Constituency, Orphan Shawa in Mpingwe.