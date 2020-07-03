Two men rape 15 year old girl

Police in Nkhotakota have arrested two men aged 18 and 26 for raping a 15-year-old girl.

Nkhotakota deputy Police Public Relations Officer Paul Malimwe has identified the two suspects as David Francis aged 26 and Uzeni Banda aged 18.

Malimwe said the two raped the teenage girl on June 27 after the girl was sent by her mother to buy salt at a certain tuck shop which is at a distance from her home

According to Malimwe, on her way back from the shop, the girl met the two and they dragged her into a bush where they raped her.

The victim screamed for help but she could not be heard since it was very far from the village. The girl later told her parents about the rape and issue was taken to Mkaika police Station.

Police then hunted and arrested the suspects. The two are due to appear before Nkhotakota Magistrate court soon to answer the charges of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

The two suspects come from Muyanja Village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority Nkhanga in the district.