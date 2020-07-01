Musician Kalua denies charge of offering handouts to voters

Musician Fred Kalua popularly known as Fredokiss has pleaded not guilty to the charge of offering handouts to voters during the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections.

Kalua, 34, and two others – Steven Mkandawire aged 31 and David Kausiwa aged 22 – were arrested on election day last week.

Today, the musician and the other two appeared before the chief resident magistrate Gladys Gondwe in Mzuzu.

They have been charged with using fraudulent means to induce another person to vote for or against a particular candidate of a political party which is against section 115(c) of the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act.

The state is expected to parade eight witnesses in the case.

In the June 23 elections, Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera was elected president after defeating Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Kalua’s father Kamlepo Kalua was a minister in the DPP administration at the time of the polls.