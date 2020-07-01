FAM to continue engaging Govt on football return

As the number of Covid-19 pandemic cases continue to rise in Malawi, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) remains optimistic that football will return to action in August despite the change of government.

The FA has been in talks with government officials through the Malawi National Council for Sports (MNCS) to resume football in August amidst the Covid-19 pandemic which continues to cause havoc worldwide.

However, there were fears that plans to resume the game would be under threat following the regime change which has seen Malawi Congress Party returning to power after 26 years.

But this has been put to bed by the FA President Walter Nyamilandu who said his association will continue engaging government to map the way forward.

“Yes, there is a regime change but all agents of government are there and we will continue engaging the newly elected government to see the way forward so that we return to the field of play in August.

“We are hoping that once given a go ahead, teams will start training at least for a month before resuming the new season,” he said.

Football was suspended in March when Malawi had zero Coronavirus cases. The country has since recorded 1,265 Coronavirus cases.

This forced the FA to come up with Covid-19 Relief package to top flight teams and premier division teams as one way of minimizing the impact of the pandemic on athletes.

If all goes well, teams are expected to start preparing for the new season this month.