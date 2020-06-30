Police say DPP Councillor Osman broke into legislator’s house in 2019

Police have charged Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor for Bangwe Mthandizi Ward Isaac Jomo Osman with malicious damage and theft for breaking into a legislator’s house and stealing several items including cellphones.

Limbe Police spokesperson Patrick Mussa has confirmed the charges against 39-year-old Osman also known as Mtopwa 1.

According to Mussa, it is suspected that on 25 May, 2019, Member of Parliament for Blantyre Bangwe Constituency, Orphan Shawa was at his residence in Mpingwe celebrating his victory after winning as an independent Member of Parliament following the 2019 Tripartite elections.

In the course of celebrations, Osman together with other accomplices whilst armed with panga knives, invaded the house and violently damaged three car windscreens, and stole three Samsung and two Itel cellphones valued at K1,035,000.

Osman has since been charged with Malicious damage and Theft which contravene Section 344(1) and 278 of the penal code respectively.

Isaac Jomo Osman hails from Mtalimanja village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.