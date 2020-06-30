God has done Mutharika a favour – Liabunya

…says APM could have died in office

Malawian Prophet Austin Liabunya has said former President Peter Mutharika’s failure to retain the presidential seat is a blessing in disguise because he could have died in office like his brother Bingu Wa Mutharika.

In a Facebook post made on 25th June, Liabunya claimed that God loves the former president thus he had to demote him. The prophet also said that Mutharika should take that as a huge favour from God.

“God loves him so much that he had to remove him from power in May 2019 so that he could not die in power like his brother. God has just done to him a huge favour; it’s actually a win to him (something he may not know;it’s spiritual) because even if God could give him a go ahead he would not reach 2024,” reads part of the post

In another post, Liabunya said he told the Democratic Progressive Party leader that his reign will only be for a single term, in 2014. He also said he assured Mutharika of victory in the 2014 elections.

Mutharika came second from Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera by a large margin, after defeating the latter in the 2019 presidential election which was nullified.

The South African based prophet’s sentiments have sparked debate on truth grounds. Others believe his prophet while others do not.

Chakwera has succeeded Mutharika making him the 6th president of Malawi. He first appeared on the ballot paper as both a presidential and parliamentary candidate in 2014 having assumed Malawi’s oldest party’s presidency in 2013.