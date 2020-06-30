DPP to support Chakwera’s Govt

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has pledged to support President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration in its task of managing the economy and re-uniting Malawians.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President (South) made the remarks in Parliament today.

The DPP was booted out of government last week after Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera defeated DPP president Peter Mutharika in the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

Nankhumwa said the opposition side in Parliament will provide support to the government side.

“[We] will provide the new government the necessary support as it embarks on the momentous task of managing the economy and re-uniting Malawians against a backdrop of serious tribal, ethnic and regional divisions. Indeed, we will ensure that we engage constructively with government without deliberately opposing for the sake of opposing,” said Nankhumwa.

He also hailed Chakwera as a capable leader and said he has no doubt that the “country will be in good and able hands.”

On the elections, Nankhumwa said Malawi is a democratic country where the will of the people must be allowed to reign.

“Malawians have thus spoken through the fresh presidential election and it is important that their will is respected,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition then urged DPP supporters to accept the election results and to move on, saying this will be the first step towards healing and rebuilding the DPP.