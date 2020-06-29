Chakwera appoints Felix Mlusu as Minister of Finance

…Chilima to lead Public Sector Reforms, Silungwe is new AG

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed former Managing Director of NICO Holdings Limited as Malawi’s Minister of Finance.

Chakwera who was sworn in on Sunday, has made the appointment today. According to Chief Secretary to the Government Cliff Chiunda, the appointment is with effect today.

The Malawi leader has also appointed Vice President Saulos Chilima as Minister of Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms.

During campaign for the June 23 Elections, Chilima said he would be Finance Minister but he has been given a different portfolio.

Chakwera has further appointed Modecai Msisha, SC as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. Msisha was Chakwera’s lead lawyer in the 2019 elections case in which the court nullified the 2019 presidential polls.

In appointing Mlusu as Minister of Finance and Msisha as Minister of Justice, Chakwera has moved away from the habit of giving all cabinet positions to politicians.

The new Malawi leader has also chosen Dowa East legislator Richard Chimwendo Banda as Minister of Homeland Security.

Chilima’s lawyer in the elections case Chikosa Silungwe has been appointed Attorney General.

Other appointments are that of Zangazanga Chikhosi as Chief Secretary to Government and Janet Banda, SC as Deputy Chief Secretary to Government. The Malawi leader has also appointed Prince Kapondamgaga as Chief of Staff Residences