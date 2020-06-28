APM leaves statehouse, moves to Mangochi

Former President Peter Mutharika has officially left the state residences and has relocated to the resort district of Mangochi.

A day after the Electoral Commission declared his opponent Lazarus Chakwera as the winner of the court sanctioned fresh poll, Mutharika was mobbed by supporters in DPP regalia in the Eastern Region.

The supporters chanted “Adad omwewo, ife sitilola” implying that for them it is Mutharika whom they acknowledge instead of his successor Lazarus Chakwera. However, Mutharika has not contested the results of the election although he highlighted that he had reservations over the electoral process.

Mutharika was on the road as his successor took oath of office in the capital Lilongwe.

It is not yet known if Mangochi will be Mutharika’s residence after leaving office or he has just gone there for a break.