DPP supporters hiding, living in fear – Mzomera

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Governor for the North Mzomera Ngwira has claimed that the party’s supporters are in hiding because they are being threatened by ruling party supporters.

Mzomera Ngwira said this at a press briefing on Saturday before Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was officially declared as the winner of the June 23 Presidential Elections.

Ngwira said that he was told that that after inauguration of the newly elected president, the DPP supporters will face hard times.

“On Thursday, MCP and UTM members harassed me when I was in town. It doesn’t end there, they went further and blocked the way to my house and threatened to deal with me after MEC announces the results,” said Ngwira.

“We are living in fear and hiding as some people who are calling themselves as MCP/UTM supporters are sending us messages that after inauguration they are going to deal with us.”

He also claimed that DPP monitors were beaten, hacked, abducted and intimidated to deter them from monitoring the June 23 Presidential Elections.

Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Chifundo Kachale dismissed the claims on Saturday night saying there was no evidence.