Coronavirus: Malawi’s cases just shy of 1,000

Malawi has recorded 19 new coronavirus cases and the number of coronavirus cases recorded in the country is just shy of 1000.

On Thursday, the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus also announced that a 65-year-old man has died of Covid-19 in Mulanje.

The new Coronavirus cases have taken Malawi’s tally to 960, including 12 deaths and 260 recoveries.

Out of the 19 new coronavirus, 12 are locally transmitted – five of these are from Blantyre, four from Lilongwe and one each from Karonga, Mzuzu and Mwanza.

Two of the new cases are imported with one of the cases being a Tanzanian national who was going to Tanzania and was tested at Mwanza border. The other patient is a Mozambican truck driver tested at Mchinji border.

The other five new cases are still under investigation but are from Mzimba South (2) as well as one each from Blantyre, Mulanje and Mzuzu.

Out of the 960 cases recorded in Malawi, 620 are imported and 315 are locally transmitted, while 25 are still under investigation.

Malawi has conducted 12, 118 Covid-19 tests in 34 testing sites.