I was arrested because of my influence and status – Fredokiss

HipHop giant Penjani Fredokiss Kalua has said the Malawi Defence Force arrested him because of his popularity, which the musician says would have compromised the electoral process.

The ex-British High Commission and NBS bank ambassador Fredokiss was nabbed for alleged voter fraud charges with some social media reports alleging that he was buying votes.

The Dadada hit-maker insists he was arrested because of his popularity and status.

“I went to Rumphi to see my father. I understand. There was a situation where my relations were reported by a police officer posted at Mlowe for causing trouble and interfering with the electoral process. I was not in Mlowe myself. The officer who reported this had all the names of all suspects in his report and files and these were described as “Ana a Kamlepo.”

“On my way to Mlowe at Chiweta we Met MDF officers who took us to Chiweta police station. The senior MDF Officer who came from Mzuzu emphasised we were not arrested but that with my popularity as an artist my presence was likely to compromise the electoral process and that I was to stay away until voting was closed.”

However, the public hit back at Kalua saying why has other popular musicians like Martse, Joe Gwaladi, Tay Grin or Dan Lu not arrested.

Some Malawi tweebs accused Fredokiss of being jealous with the information, saying he is concealing the actual reasons behind his arrest to save face and his career.

Fredokiss once served as brand ambassador for the DFID/British High Commissioner on a campaign against wildlife Trade. He also served as brand ambassador for NBS bank, one of the commercial banks in Malawi.